Counting the squashed bugs on your license plate can help science

Insects on a windshield

A classic of summer trips is to get out of the car at the end of the trip and check how the windshield is full of squashed insects. But many drivers remember that years ago there were many more insects squashed against the car. The decline in the number of insects is clear.

And it has enormous importance in ecosystems. Insects populate all terrestrial ecosystems – and many aquatic, but not marine – of our planet. And they do it by fulfilling a large number of ecological functions: from the recycling of organic matter and nutrients, predation and pest control, pollination … Their decline in numbers, the decline of their populations, has a significant impact on ecosystems.

But, How relevant is this decline? An organization, known as BugLife – “bug life”, literally translating from English – has developed a mobile application to be able to quantify it. And they have taken advantage of the idea that we talked about before: it is an application for drivers to count how many “bugs” they have run over.

Well, drivers or travelers, but the application works on the license plates of cars. The process is simple. Before starting the trip, you have to take a photo of the license plate and print a grid that comes to you in the application. The license plate is cleaned, the grid is glued, and the application is allowed to track the trip via the mobile’s GPS. When the trip is over, you count the squashed insects on each grid, upload a photo of the plate to the database – for a computer program to perform a second count of the insects – and you’re done.

An interesting detail, although it may seem minor, it is why it is counted on the license plate and not on the windshield. There are several reasons, but the main one is that the license plates are homologated. There are different sizes, but not many, while in windshield you do find more types. By choosing the license plates, the data can be better homogenized.

Y they are also smaller, which means that it is less tiring to count the insects and generates fewer errors.

The initiative has two clear intentions. The first is the one that counts directly: if people volunteer and count how many insects make their way, scientists will have much more data to work with. And more data makes statistical analyzes more reliable.

But just as important is what is not said but implied. Get an application like that encourages the public to get involved. The task that is asked is not very big, but it does get people involved and kept informed of a very serious problem, which can have direct consequences in people’s lives in not many years.

Unfortunately, the app is currently only available for the UK and not even in all regions. But it is a great initiative, which could still be exported.

