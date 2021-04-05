Counter-Strike: The FBI investigates a case of professional match-fixing in this video game

Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC), the body that oversees fair play in video game competitions, is collaborating with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) an alleged plot of professional matches rigged in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The ESIC commissioner, Ian Smith, has spoken with the ‘youtuber’ slash32 about cheating in video games, and specifically, about match fixing in official competitions, collected by Kotaku.

Smith notes that As for the traps, there are the levels: the amateur, generally young players who download some ‘software’ to cheat in ‘online’ games, and who are increasingly detected through the anti-cheat systems of games and platforms such as Valve delete their accounts.

AND a second level, professional, where rigged matches are staged, and which competition organizers monitor and try to prevent. Something difficult to detect unless someone plays really bad and the betting markets are checked.

At this level, cheating is usually detected by opponentswhen they perceive that a player is playing “too well”, since detecting sophisticated ‘software’ is not easy, says the commissioner.

ESIC has already encountered some players who cheat at the professional level. In the case they are investigating in North America, Smith has reported that they are analyzing conversations of a group of players through communication platforms such as Discord, which they hope to make public soon.

Another part of the investigation concerns a small number of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players. Is about “players bribed by outside betting syndicates to fix matches, rather than players who simply do it on their own in an opportunistic way, “said Smith.

In the investigation of this case, the commissioner has stated that they are working with the security forces, specifically, with the FBI, which recently has a sports betting unit.