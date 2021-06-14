countdown to the presentation of the new flagship killer

A katana. That has been the promotional mailing that has been sent to the press to announce the arrival of its new flagship, the realme GT, to the Spanish market. The choice of this weapon is no accident. Silent and fast, it is the weapon used by Japanese warriors to defeat their rivals in close combat.

If we take it to the telephony market, the arrival of the realme GT also brings a change in the company’s strategy. Since he arrived in Spain, Its roadmap has been to get products of all kinds and all prices so that each user can choose the one that best suits them. Without making much noise but gaining more and more market share at high speed.

A long awaited release

With the realme GT everything changes, and the Chinese company seeks to attack directly where the competition hurts the most: in its most important phones of the year. To achieve this, he has entrusted everything to a device that is called to be the phone of the year in all respects. Also, the price is not expected to be high and to be in the usual range of mid-range devices. With the arrival of the realme GT, the battle to offer the most complete and affordable phone on the market has begun.

Since the realme GT became official last March, it has become one of the phones that has raised the most expectations. In Spain, the next market in which it will be officially presented, there have been many enthusiastic comments that have been collected on social networks, mainly on the official account of realme.

The family continues to grow

If something has been clear in all this time, it is that it really comes to revolutionize the world of technology, but not only that of telephony, with telephones and wearables, but it has already done with other families of sound devices or even video surveillance. But technology is present in many more areas.

Along with the realme GT, realme has planned introduce new products in new categories, growing the family to offer the user the best products at the best price.

This is how starting tomorrow, June 15, the new realme strategy will be born, encompassed under the Tech Life umbrella and where the consumer will be able to create an ecosystem of connected devices that can be expanded with each new launch.

Where and how to follow the presentation

So that you do not miss details of everything that Realme will present next Tuesday, June 15, the broadcast of the event will be done online and can be followed from the company’s own YouTube channel. Remember: Tuesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m.

