Countdown to the Biden – Putin meeting: what will they talk about?

Next Wednesday the meeting between the president Joe biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin it will grab global attention, although expectations on both sides are very different.

Putin, declared this Sunday that the great objective of his meeting next week with Biden, will be the reestablishment of direct dialogue between the two countries after years of strong diplomatic tensions that have broken the chains of contact.

The summit between the two presidents is expected to take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, and will be their first meeting since Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year.

“Reestablish our personal contacts, relationships, resume direct dialogue, create cooperation mechanisms that work in areas that are of mutual interest,” Putin said in an interview with channel Rossiya 1 where he highlighted a certain relaxation of tension in the days prior to the meeting, although he maintains that it is simply an effort to create a good atmosphere.

“Before high-level events, both parties always try to soften some negative rhetoric in order to create a favorable environment appropriate for work.. There is nothing special here, I am not misled. This is a professional approach ”, he explained in this regard.

As an example, Putin spent a few seconds applauding “the professionalism” shown by Biden in approving the expansion of the START arms treaty, and was open to allowing the extradition of computer criminals to the United States – Russia has been accused of computer interference in the US electoral processes, something that the Kremlin has denied – if Washington also does the same.

“If we agree to the extradition of criminals, then Russia will, of course, do so, but only if the other party (in this case, the United States) agrees to do the same and extradites similar criminals to the Russian Federation.” , has pointed out.

URGENT MATTERS

As specified by the White House when the date of the meeting between the two leaders was confirmed, Biden and Putin will discuss “The full range of urgent issues” between the two countries, as they “seek to restore the predictability and stability of the relationship” between Moscow and Washington.

For its part, the Kremlin specified that the leaders will discuss the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the “resolution” of regional conflicts.

In the last hours, the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, has assured that the US president has “every intention” to discuss the issue of Human Rights with Putin despite the reluctance of the Russian government.

“The president has every intention of raising human rights abuses and the imprisonment of dissidents and activists, which is a violation of what we consider should be the norms around the world,” Psaki said in a television interview. American CNN.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov had earlier stated that Putin does not intend to discuss these issues with Biden, nor does he intend to discuss the case of opponent Alexei Navalni.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lowered expectations for Wednesday’s summit on Sunday, warning that the meeting will not allow the multiple tensions in the relationship to be alleviated overnight.

“There is not going to be a big change, as if we flipped a switch”, Blinken said during an interview on CNN.

At the summit, Biden “will make it clear to President Putin” that the United States seeks “a more stable and predictable relationship with Russia,” and will seek “areas in which the interests” of both countries “overlap,” the Foreign Minister explained.

“But if Russia chooses to continue with its reckless and aggressive measures, we will respond forcefully, as the president has already shown that the cyber attack by SolarWinds or the attempt to assassinate Mr. (Alexei ) Navalni with a chemical weapon “Blinken alerted.

Biden himself spoke in the same vein during a press conference this Sunday in Cornwall (United Kingdom), in which he stressed that “it cannot be guaranteed that Putin’s attitude will change”.

“Autocrats have enormous power and do not have the need to respond to citizens”Wielded the US president at the end of his participation in the G7 summit.

Biden said he agreed with Putin that the bilateral relationship is at a “low point” but insisted that he does not seek a “conflict” with Russia.

The Geneva meeting will be the first high-level meeting between the leaders of both countries since Putin and former President Donald Trump met in Helsinki in July 2018.

After that meeting, Trump publicly ignored the findings of his own intelligence agencies at a joint press conference and said he believed his Russian counterpart when he said that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 elections, causing much controversy.

On this occasion, Biden has decided not to give a joint press conference with Putin, as Trump did, and instead will answer questions from journalists alone, because, as he stated this Sunday, he does not want the exchange with reporters to become a “competition” with the Russian leader.

With information from . and Agencia Reforma