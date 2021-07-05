Countdown to the arrival of Míchel to Girona

07/04/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Girona’s bench still has no owner. In fact, He is the only one in the Second Division who still does not know who will occupy. The disappointment and the traffic that meant staying, again, at the gates of Primera, made the club let a few days pass to digest the blow and finish deciding with Francisco Rodríguez who it was best to separate the roads.

Once it was confirmed that the Andalusian did not continue, the club resumed contacts and negotiations with possible substitutes. Last Wednesday, the decision was made: Míchel Sánchez was the chosen one.

On Thursday the first meeting took place to outline the negotiation. Girona want Míchel and the Madrid coach wants to train and come to Montilivi. The agreement is not yet a reality, but it is on the right track and the intention is to close it between tomorrow and Tuesday.

In this sense, if everything comes to fruition, Míchel would arrive with two trusted technicians, Salva Funet as assistant coach and David Porcel as physical trainer. Until now, Girona has only announced a renewal, that of the goalkeeper Juan Carlos until June 2023.