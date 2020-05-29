MEXICO – Every corner is thoroughly disinfected, because starting next Monday various municipalities and entities in Mexico will begin the return to the new normal.

And they will, according to international analyzes, occupying the eighth place of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, although this nation has its own forecasts.

“We are doing well, the pandemic has already been tamed,” says President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The daily count of the health authorities so far speaks of around 80,000 positive cases and 9,000 deaths so far in the pandemic and they have already calculated the number of deaths that this virus could leave.

“Exactly the limit is 6,000 and we could reach 25,000 or 30,000,” said Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

As for the projections of infections, experts such as Alejandro Macías determined that the number of infected will be much higher than the official, because they are not doing the necessary tests.

“We can estimate that 1 or 2% of the population has been infected, between 1,200 and 2.5 million people,” says infectious disease specialist Macías.

And they foresee that relaxing containment policies could activate the risk of new outbreaks.

The return to the new normality will be made according to a traffic light and only the places marked in green may do so; therefore, by June 1 the majority of the country will have to remain in confinement.

In the municipalities where economic activities will resume, the population was fearful, but they assure that they have no other option.

“We are in need, because many say not to go to the streets, but who brings us food to the house?” Says Juana Madrigal, one of the inhabitants of Tabasco.

President López Obrador announced that he will lead the return to activities in the country and resume his tours of the country.

