Countdown to Google I / O 2021 with a hidden online game | Technology

Google likes to hide little games and Easter eggs among its services. The latter is hidden behind the announcement of its next big developer event.

In 2020 Google was forced to cancel the Google I / O, their developer event, while the world was immersed in lockdown. This year we have to celebrate it in virtual format, but not for that with less enthusiasm.

The company has marked the date on its website with a giant countdown behind which is hidden a free game for everyone let’s put our skills to the test. The balls with the corporate colors of the company are the protagonists of the game.

It may seem that Google has misdesigned its website, the balls move around the screen hiding some of the elements of this countdown that goes from one extreme to the other. However, they are there to get your attention and that click on them.

Through them we travel to a game inspired by the Martians and classic Ping Pong. A wall of balls is presented to us in the entire browser window and with a mobile platform we can bounce the “projectiles” to destroy the wall and win the game.

With the mouse you can move the platform horizontally so as not to lose the projectile or cue ball. If you miss, a new ball appears to continue playing, so the game is for all levels. It can be stopped or closed at any time and return to the main page.

It is interesting to reach the end of the game to know the message that is hidden behind the wall of balls. As we knock down the balls the game gives us a letter to complete the message. The word is PIONEERS and it is used to get a new badge on the console of Chrome Dev Tools.

One more game after the puzzle that the company launched hours before announcing that the Google I / O will be held from May 18 to 20 that you can follow all over the world for free from internet. Those days we will know the first public version of Android 12 and other novelties for the company’s products such as the Google Assistant, Photos, Maps, Drive and many more.