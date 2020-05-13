The coronavirus came to take away what we love most from this life. Concerts, festivals, the excitement of going to the cinema, a museum or an art gallery disappeared. But specifically, he messed with something we’ve been waiting for at least a decade: the Friends meeting.

In the middle of March we got the news drop that informed us that the reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would be postponed indefinitely. It was originally scheduled to happen on the 27th of this month, but the situation for obvious reasons did not allow it.

Fortunately we already have information that gives us light at the end of a long and dark tunnel. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer President Bob Greenblatt said during the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit that They expect the meeting to be recorded in late summer. Which automatically puts the eye of millions of Friends fans in the month of September.

“At first we thought, the shows will be delayed by a month or two at the most, and now it looks like it’s going to be much more than that,” Greenblatt told Cynthia Littleton of Variety on Monday. “We hope to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars line up and we hope we can get back into production.”

You can also read: THE CAST OF ‘FRIENDS’ AUCTIONS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE IN THE MEETING SPECIAL!

“We think it is valuable to have a large and raucous live audience to experience these six great friends come back together and we didn’t want to do it suddenly on a web call with, you know, six boxes and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms ”.

Although Greenblatt also said that if current conditions drag on indefinitely, the meeting “may go more on a virtual route, if it is delayed too long.” However, this is definitely not the path they want to take. “Right now we are trying to look into the future and do this in a more conventional way, and I think it is worth the wait. ”, said.

Everything indicates that the unscripted look at the successful NBC comedy would always be to be recorded on the original soundtrack of the series, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

Watch on YouTube

