Count of God 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas: “There were moments of despair and darkness in the confinement”

He is the tennis player of the moment as shown by the annual ranking where he occupies the first position. Stefanos Tsitsipas, after winning the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 last Sunday, is already in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. Before taking on Jannik Sinner sits down with MARCA to talk about tennis and life.

We are still in the middle of the pandemic and they continue to pass tests wherever they go. Do you know how many PCRs have been done? I think 62. No, I’m kidding, I don’t count them. Have there been any particularly painful ones? Well here in Barcelona this Friday. They hit my brain with the stick. Last campaign some of his videos became famous talking about his experience only during confinement. Have you had a bad time going from one bubble to another between hotels in the world? It is difficult, but not only for me but for everyone. I have had moments of despair, of darkness. There are places where you are where you despair more than others because there is no sun, they are cold … I know the word depressive sounds very strong, but they make you feel that way, you always talk about the importance of breathing well on the track to win matches. To what extent does this time of training and meditation help you to achieve results? Breathing training has become part of my routines. It has allowed me to get to know myself a little more. It helps me feel better both physically and mentally.

Breathing training is now a routine and has helped me get to know myself better. “

What do you miss the most when you go to a tournament? I like to know the cities where I am. I remember that two years ago we visited with my family all the tourist spots in Barcelona. I miss walking down the street, seeing people, feeling the freedom that you can do whatever you want. Except, of course, to kill, because then they put you in jail. I miss taking a plane without having to pass health controls, PCR tests, visas, a lot of complications to travel … What did you see in Barcelona? Gaud’s buildings, all the churches, I was also in the market (La Boquera) and had one of the best ice creams in the world. Whenever I’m here I remember that ice cream. You are a multifaceted man. How much of a philosopher is he, how much of a film producer, and how much of a musician? I consider it all art and it leads to the same thing. I will not separate one from the other. Everything comes from the artistic part that I carry inside. I have always wanted to teach society different aspects of life that are fascinating to me. I make music and I also make movies. Although they are not good, I try to make them interesting. I love photography and am dying to learn how to draw even though I haven’t had time to experience it yet. Which of your passions to choose when you retire? I don’t want to pigeonhole myself into one thing, I like to experiment. I would like, for example, to create a song in which I can express nostalgia and experiences from the past. That doesn’t mean I want to be a musician, it’s a hobby for me. What I do want is to tell my story.

I miss doing what I want, walking on the street, traveling without PCR

You are one of the few tennis players who can boast of having won the ‘Big Three’. How important was the belief that you could do it? It is, without a doubt, a key point. Every time I go out to play I think I can do better because I trust the process of improving a player. Although it is painful and costly, I like to evolve to entertain fans because that’s what they come to see you for. Everyone is making bets on who will be the player to take over from Nadal, Djokovic and Federer at the top of tennis. Could it be you? I think our generation is going to be different. We have gotten used to talking and reading the Big Three all the time and I feel like we are going to be the Big Six or the Big Eight. I think it will be more fascinating, a kind of revolution, to have a larger number of players competing with each other. It will be more exciting for the viewer. If you were given a great title to choose to win, which one would you choose? I always liked playing in Australia due to the fact that there are a lot of Greeks in the stands. I feel your support and love. At Roland Garros, for example, I feel like I want to take that trophy that Nadal has lifted 150 times. I will stay between Paris and Wimbledon, which is synonymous with prestige. I believe it is the biggest tournament in our sport. Do you agree with those who think that young people today spend a lot of time on social networks and it affects their tennis? I can not agree. I speak for myself. I don’t know what the rest or Nadal, Federer and Djokovic do. I’m sure there are many tennis players who spend more time on social media. What cannot happen is that the comments you read affect you, if that happens, you have to step aside and that is what I did. He won in Monte Carlo and is in the semifinals of God. Is the tennis player feeling to beat on this tour? It is a question that should be asked of my rivals. I feel good on the ground, but it is also true that there are tennis players with better results than I on this surface.