Count of God 2021: Rublev defeats Ramos and is a quarterfinalist of God

Updated 04/22/2021 – 13:39

Andrey Rublev, 23 and seven in the world, qualified this Thursday for the first time for the rooms of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. The good tense moment of the Russian, brand new finalist last week in the Masters 1,000 of Monte Carlo, has continuity on the tracks of RCT Barcelona.

If he passes two more rounds, he will have the sixth position in the ranking within reach, right now in the possession of the German Alexander Zverev. Rublev’s latest victim has been Albert ramos with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-4.

Fernando Vicente’s pupil leaves the table with only four Spaniards at stake: Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreo, Bernab Zapata and Roberto Baustista. The fratricidal duel between Carreo and Zapata guarantees at least one member of the ‘Armada’ among the eight best.

Rublev Tomorrow he will meet the winner of the duel between Bautisa and Jannik Sinner, in what is the third face-to-face between the two this season. The previous two, in the second round of Dubi and in the semifinals of Miami, fell on the side of the Italian phenomenon.

Aliassime, to quarters

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who works alongside Toni Nadal, is already in the antepenultimate round after getting rid of his compatriot Denis Shapovalov by 6-2 and 6-3.