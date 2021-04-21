Count of God 2021: Rafa Nadal pulls the hierarchy to overcome Ivashka and go to the eighth of God

Rafael Nadal has debuted with victory in the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell after defeating with much suffering to Ilya Ivashka by 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4.

It was victory 62 on the tracks of RCT Barcelona. Only in five scenarios has he raised his arms more times: Roland Garros (100), Monte Carlo (73), Australian Open (69), US Open (64) and Rome (63).

The Spaniard, who had only played eight games this season, notices the lack of rhythm of games, especially at the beginning of them. It happened to him last week at the 1,000 Masters in Monte Carlo and today the same circumstance happened again at the God.

If Nadal had doubts with the serve in the Monte Carlo quarters when he gave it seven times to Andrey Rublev, in his first game against the Belarusian rival he also delivered the service.

Ivashka, who took advantage of the cold and humidity of the environment, which caused the feeling that he could not fail as a puncher, went ahead with a 2-0. It seemed he had won 11 times in Barcelona. The pupil of Pepe Checa from Cuenca to return to the ‘top100’ very ponto because he has a level of leftovers for it.

On the bench of the manacor there were concerned faces between Francis Roig and Carlos Moy, the two technicians of the king of the earth who have met this week, something that only happens in the ‘Grand Slam’.

Rafa commits the first double fault already in the third game. Then another will come in the seventh. Everything that happened depended on Ivashka’s racket. The Spaniard needed to move his opponent to add points to his locker.

Despite brand new game scoreboard, had a meager 33 percent effectiveness with the first serve. The doubts shown in the Monegasque Principality had been transferred to God.

Ivashka looked like the Robin Sderling who served as Nadal’s first executioner at Roland Garros 2009. His was the opening set with two breaks. Nadal could not find winning shots, quite the opposite of his opponent.

To find The last time the Spaniard had yielded on clay with a player outside the ‘top 100’ he had to move to Palermo 2004 with Olivier Mutis when he was barely 18 years old.

Rafa achieved a ‘break’ in the resumption that gave him a little air to sign the tables. But he still didn’t play well. The Minsk tennis player had scored three brick dust victories throughout his career. On the other side of the net there was 447 victories and the man who gives its name to the center court of RCT Barcelona.

The match went to the tiebreaker set and the Belarusian stood up because for that he has the experienced trainer as a physical trainer. Toni Estalella, the same one that shapes the physique of Karen Khachanov and before Milos Raonic, among others.

The turning point came in the tenth game when the best version of Rafa appeared to take the service of his adversary. It will no longer fail.

Nadal will face the winner of the match between Kei Nishikori and Cristian Garn in the second round tomorrow. Much will have to improve if he wants to have options to add his twelfth crown in Barcelona and regain the world number two.