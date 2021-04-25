Count of God 2021: Rafa Nadal extends his record: 18 consecutive seasons winning at least one title

Rafael Nadal, at 34, added his 87th professional title to Stefamos Tsitsipas this Sunday. It is the fourth in that historical ranking within the Open Era behind Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94).

However, Nadal continues to increase a record that will be difficult to reach in the immediate future. And it is that with his victory at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell chain 18 season with at least one wound.

Djokovic is second in that ranking with 16 no-fail campaigns in terms of tournaments won.. Since they opened their palmars in the land of Sopot, Nadal has subscribed to lifting trophies, which has allowed him be the player who has spent the longest time in the world ‘top10’ with 813 weeks.

Tsitsipas, who open their locker of Masters 1,000 in the land of Monte Carlo, still not winning an Open 500 after seven unsuccessful attempts. Rafa, on the other hand, has conquered 14 tournaments of the category and is located two of the top of Federer.

Nadal is unrivaled on brick dust. And it is that 61 of its 87 crowns have been forged on that surface. Guillermo Vilas is second in that statistic with 49. Nobody will be greater than the manacor on earth.