Count of God 2021: Nadal-Nishikori: schedule and where to see the eighths of God on TV

After having to overcome a set in the debut with the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, Rafael Nadal returns to action this Thursday to meet Kei Nishikori, being the fourteenth meeting between the two and Nadal dominating the face to face by 11-2. The two victories for the Japanese came on hard court. Kei inscribed his name on the palm of God in 2014 and 2015.

Schedule and where to see the eighth of Nadal vs Nishikori at ATP Barcelona

The third round match between Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori will start at 4:00 p.m. Be in the third turn of the RCT Barcelona center court that bears his name.

The Count of God can be followed by Teledeporte. Broadcast in full the 26 games played on the center court. As a novelty, this year it will be possible to see one of the semifinals and the final of the doubles match.

The RTVE sports channel broadcast four games a day from Monday to Friday. And on Saturday, the two individual semifinals and one for doubles, and on Sunday the two finals, the individual one at 4:00 p.m., can be seen on La 1 if there is a presence of any Spanish player.

Those in charge of commenting live on all the games will be Nacho Calvo and Arseni Prez, accompanied by technical commentators and Spanish extenistas Lex Corretja and Joan Balcells.