Count of God 2021: Lorenzo Musetti: My idol was Nadal and then I changed Federer for the reverse and his elegance “

Updated 04/20/2021 – 11:58

Lorenzo Musetti, born in Tuscany, in the small town of Carrara, is one of the new promises of the ATP who has already hit the table. Last year he became the first tennis player born in 2002 able to score a 1,000 Masters victory. The youngest ‘top100’, a guest of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, speaks with MARCA before his debut this Tuesday in the tournament against Feliciano Lpez.

How did you start playing tennis? I took my first racket when I was three years old, in the basement of my grandmother’s house, and at four you can say that I started in tennis. Now my job has become at 19 years old. Despite being young, I’ve been in this for a long time. Who has been his pain? At first my pain was Nadal, perhaps because of being left-handed and because as a child you like to see someone with his gestures on the track, who says “let’s go. “… I have great respect for Rafa. Then I switched to Federer because I identify with his one-handed backhand. It is the GOAT for me because of what he has achieved and because of his elegant way of playing. He’s a role model for me both on and off the court. Have you had the chance to meet Roger in person? Yes, I was warming him up last year for a match at the Australian Open. It is an indelible memory because we trained at the Rod Laver Arena. It was very exciting for me to meet the one who is my idol. It all came through Ljubicic, who knows my coach and speaks Italian. He asked me the day before, around ten at night, if I could train with Roger. Of course I was free because I had lost in the last of the previous one and had signed as a ‘lucky loser’. It was a great day for me. Did you have any kind of chat or did you give him any advice? Not that we talked much. He introduced himself at the beginning and I said to myself: ‘It is not necessary, I know who you are.’ He asked me how I had fared in the tournament. Not that he gave me specific advice because we were rallying for like 30 minutes and I didn’t want to bother him either.

You are one of the few, not to mention the only one of the new generation of tennis players who hits the back of a hand. Is it a natural blow or has he tried to imitate Federer? It’s something of mine, I’ve always played one hand. It is true that when I was little, when people older than me laughed at how I hit him, they took the backhand with both of them. My father, who is a great tennis fan, always played with one hand and transferred it to me in some way. Are you superstitious? I have my things. I always use the same shower and I start to put my socks on my left foot. Is there a secret that explains the success of Italian tennis today? There is a lot of work on everyone’s part and I think we have good teams behind which we are tennis players. It must be recognized that the Federation has invested a lot of money in young people, in aid, invitations to pictures … We have tournaments in all categories to play and that is one of the keys. Even now we organize the Masters Cup. Is your compatriot Sinner someone you notice? Sinner is a mirror in which I look at myself. When I do a good result, so does he. I think we are constantly stimulating ourselves. But we don’t have any rivalry. We are close, without being friends because we do not coincide in the junior stage because he never played in juniors. We talk regularly. We played only once in Rome and it was a fantastic match. I hope I can measure him again.

You are a Latin tennis player and passionate on the court like most Italians. Why is Sinner so different? Maybe it’s because he was born near Germany. Normally Italians like to talk a lot on the track, like Fabio for example. Sometimes I try not to behave like an Italian on the court, but it is complicated because it is something in our blood, how do you handle the high expectations that are placed on you? . If only Jannik and I were there, it would be hard to handle the pressure. It is expensive that Jannik has a little more than the rest and then I will come. What do you think of Carlos Alcaraz, with whom he shares a generation? I know Carlos very well, we have trained many times. We are good friends. With his coach Juan Carlos we always try to schedule training sessions together. The last time was in Miami. I couldn’t meet him for the weekend, but I thought he was going to play the preview. Then on Friday they gave me an invitation to the main draw. Carlos is a hard worker, talented and has a great team behind him. Hopefully the rivalry of the future in tennis is between Sinner, Alcaraz and myself.

He makes his debut at God against Feliciano Lpez, 20 years older I’m not going to look at his age the moment he hits the court. The reality is that he is still competitive and has a lot of experience. Try to focus on me and my game, be aggressive. He is an amazing player on the net. Is there a tournament that makes you especially excited to win? If I have to choose one, it would be Rome because I feel at home, and from the ‘Grand Slam’ I choose Wimbledon because of the tradition of wearing white and playing on grass. What are your goals this season? When I started the year the challenge was to enter the ‘top 100’ and I am already in that position. I want to enter the main draw of a ‘Grand Slam’ for the first time. Then I would like to win some title, even a 250, and climb as high as possible in the ranking. I don’t like to talk about a specific number, but I would like to finish in the ‘top50’. Are you one of those who dreams of being number one? Yes, of course, it is the dream that everyone has and I am no exception. What happens is that number one there is only one. What are your hobbies outside of tennis? I really like music, I always have my headphones on. We have a lot of free time before games and we have to find some kind of hobby. I try to spend time with my family. In fact, it is now the fifth week in a row that I have been away from home. Are you a fan of any football team in Italy? I’m not a big football fan, but my team is Juventus. This year it is better not to follow up with the results they are getting.