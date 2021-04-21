Count of God 2021: Ilya Ivashka, from yoga and meditation, to measure himself against Nadal in the God

Updated 04/21/2021 – 10:29

The great day has come. Rafael Nadal, after falling in the quarterfinals of the 1,000 Monte Carlo Masters against Andrey Rublev, set foot on Barcelona again this Wednesday two years later.

The last edition of God was canceled due to the pandemic. “I am excited to play in Spain and also do it with the public,” he acknowledges. “Defeats, even if they are not pleasant and positive, put everyone in their place.”

Nadal’s first rival will be Ilya Ivashka, a Belarusian player who appears in position 111 in the ranking and who reached 80 just two seasons ago.

The 27-year-old tennis player from Minsk has reached full maturity. Two names have had a vital influence on his career: his compatriot Max Mirnyi and Karen Khachanov.

It was the Russian who convinced him in 2015 to do the preseason at Gav’s 4Slam Tennis. There he also coincided with Rublev, Nadal’s executioner last week in Monaco.

With Khachanov they are direct family on the part of their respective wives, two Russian twins who have become rivals when their husbands have met in the Davis Cup.

Although he resides in the Belarusian capital, where he shares training with Egor Gerasimov -also present this week at the Barcelona tournament- Ilya spends many seasons in Barcelona.

His coach is Pepe Checa from Cuenca and his training base is fixed at RCT Polo. A lover of reading – she reads history books – she spends her free time taking care of her three French bulldogs.

Sprint before playing

Ivashka does not consider himself superstitious, but he does coincide with Rafa in sprinting towards the back of the track after the draws. All your mornings start the same way: one hour of yoga and meditation. “It comes with games won both in Marbella and in the previous one in Barcelona”, warns the manacor.

The Belarusian will go out to win and prepare for the game yesterday as if it were a real final: he worked out with left-handed Adrian Mannarino, a left-handed man like Rafa, and then worked on specific exercises with his coach.

It is not the first time that a great player has been measured in a world-class setting. He played with Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

After eating at the restaurant reserved for the participants, he left the facilities to take refuge in his bubble. He, like many others, has chosen to stay in a house rather than the official hotel. Very aware of what happens to be a Belarusian construction patron who has helped in the careers of all the tennis players in his country, say Ivashka, Gerasimov, Sabalenka, Sasnovich, Lapko … President Aleksandr Lukachenko is also a great fan of tennis. racket sport. One of the laws of Belarus is that all elite athletes have to study their career if they want to get rid of military service. In the case of Nadal’s adversary today, he studied physical education. Molina, his agent Fate wanted Enric Molina, from Tennium, who was once a prominent chair judge for the International Tennis Federation, to be the Belarusian’s agent. It is also from Feliciano Lpez. It should be remembered that the company is the one that has the rights to God after taking over from IMG. “He’s a quiet boy,” says Checa of Ivashka. The technician, a native of Cuenca, lives his third experience on the circuit. Previously, he was with Santiago Giraldo and Andrey Kuznetsov. Since 2017 he has joined his path to that of Ilya, with whom he exercises either in Barcelona or at the National Tennis Center in Minsk. Although he has just reached the quarters of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open in Marbella, the tennis player started the season on the wrong foot. And it is that a bone was broken making an auction He hurried to catch a plane bound for Australia. He reached the first big on time, but without competition rhythm. He fell at the premiere with Russian Roman Safiullin. “When you lose doubts come to you,” Nadal analyzes about his premiere. “A very important month is coming for me and what I want is to feel competitive to generate opportunities for myself. I will see the faces with Ivashka for the first time.