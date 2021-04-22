Count of God 2021: Fognini, disqualified from God for insulting a linesman but he denies it: “I didn’t tell him anything”

Updated 04/22/2021 – 08:46

Fabio Fognini had been given many warnings throughout his career in the middle of a match that had resulted in financial fines. However, yesterday in the second round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, an unprecedented event was experienced in the long career of the 33-year-old tennis player and in 27th place in the ATP ranking.

The ninth favorite of the God team, in his premiere with Bernab Zapata, saw how he was sent off at the conclusion of the eighth game of the second set, with a score of 6-0 and 4-4 dominating the Spanish. It was paid by the net and hit a racket.

Thomas Karlberg, tournament supervisor, entered the court and reviewed what happened there. A chair umpire revealed that Fognini had insulted him and the Italian was disqualified as he had happened just a month ago with Damir Dzumhur in Acapulco. On that occasion the Bosnian could have threatened the chair umpire with death.

“I have not said anything“, Fabio repeated to his wife Flavia Pennetta, present in the stands of the RCT Barcelona slopes “I deny that I have insulted anyone. I know that I have been classified as the bad boy, but I did not say anything to the judge and I was trying to overcome and they have not let me“, he commented at the conclusion.

Fabio, as the regulations say, is now exposed to a heavy financial penalty for violating the rules of tennis. It all happened on the track Manolo Santana, the second in importance of the venue, at the same time that Rafael Nadal had started his comeback in the match with Ilya Ivashka.