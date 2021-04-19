Count of God 2021: Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, Nadal’s first rival in God

Updated 04/19/2021 – 18:36

Ilya Ivashka, number 111 in the ranking at 27 years old and who reached 80 on February 4, 2019, this Wednesday will be Rafael Nadal’s first rival in the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

The Belarusian, who has brilliantly passed the qualifying phase without giving up a set, defeated this Monday on the fast track to another qualifier like Tallon Griekspoor by 6-3 and 6-1.

Ivashka plays at home. Not in vain he resides in Barcelona where he regularly trains on the RC Polo tracks under the command of the Spaniard Pepe Checa.. Born in Minsk, He moved to Barcelona attracted by Gav’s 4Slam Academy. Two childhood friends like Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov exercised there..

Ilya, despite considering himself a hard court tennis player, the European clay court tour is off to a very good start. And it comes from reaching the rooms of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open. I yielded in three sets with Jaume Munar, later a finalist.

It will be the first time that Nadal is measured. The victory brings Ivashka closer to the goal of returning to the world ‘top100’.