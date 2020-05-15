US energy companies have reduced the number of oil and natural gas rigs in operation in the country to a historic low for the second consecutive week, as producers cut spending on new drilling after the collapse of oil prices due to global quarantines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The count of rigs, a previous indicator of future production, dropped by 35 units in the week ended May 15, to a record low of 339 active equipment, according to data from the energy services company Baker Hughes, which go back to 1940.

The previous record low was precisely the week ended on May 8, with 374 probes.

More than half of the total U.S. oil rigs are in the Permian basin – in western Texas and eastern New Mexico – where 23 units were shut down this week, bringing the count to 175 rigs, the lowest level since July 2001. 2016.

Global demand for oil is expected to fall by around 10% in 2020 compared to last year, which has led companies in the sector to promote drastic spending cuts, lay off thousands of workers and close production, to make up for the global excess supply .

“The number of rigs in operation in the US has dropped 52% since the beginning of the year. More than 400 rigs have been deactivated, which already exceeds the count of those that are still active,” said analysts at Enverus DrillingInfo.

