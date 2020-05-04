“That is more politicking than anything else. They do not want to help one. If they wanted to help us, they would help us, but they are not in it,” said Rosendo Peralta, a driver at a taxi base.

Skeptics were shown the drivers of the so-called ‘medallionless taxis’, the cars hired through physical bases or offices, about the legislative proposal of the councilman, Ydanis Rodríguez, to rescue the union that has seen its members reduced by half in amount after the boom of services like Uber or Lyft.

For his part, Eder Regalado, also a taxi driver, said in this regard: “We become employees of multinational companies, losing profits. There is no way that we can compensate the prices they give competitively. We are losing and they earn more.”

The first proposed measure is the creation of a consultative work team to analyze the needs of the industry.

This was stated by Councilman Rodríguez: “We want this specialized team to be created to be guided by drivers.”

But the same workers, many of them Latino immigrants like Ezequiel, who has been earning a living for 7 years behind the wheel and with 5 children to feed, distrust the Taxi and Limousine Commission and report harassment by its inspectors.

“They are making too many abuses with the taxi drivers. We are afraid in the street and that and that lowers us a lot, many fines that affect us in our pockets,” Martínez said.

At stake are not just their jobs, but the resource of a senior clientele and those low-income New Yorkers without access to technology.

In this regard, Cira Ángeles, the spokeswoman for the Association of Owners of Taxi Stations, said: “We are talking about the mother who trusts that base that has been in the community for decades and that takes her son to school, to who can pay him when he returns. I think there is a camaraderie that has developed within the community and the users. “

The next step for the legislative proposal is discussion with other councilors.

They also expect the support of the Mayor and the president of the same Council.

.