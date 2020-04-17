David Coulthard must be envied by most auto collectors right now.

Envy will not be so much for his experience in competition, but because he will soon take possession of the two most coveted and ambitious hypercars of the moment; when their respective brands start deliveries.

The former Formula 1 driver has already successfully ordered and reserved an Aston Martin Valkyrie and a Mercedes-AMG One, two jewels of automotive engineering. The first is as fast as a Formula 1; the second has a Formula 1 engine.

Aston Martin and Red Bull have put future Valkyrie customers through a tough selection process to choose those who ‘deserved’ the honor of having one of these creations in their garage, but it sure hasn’t been difficult for David to get over the sieve while he once ran for Red Bull.

“I adore those cars. I have ordered a Valkyrie and also a Project One,” said the Scotsman, who is a Mercedes-Benz enthusiast and has several models of the star brand in his collection.

“I ordered the Valkyrie especially for Adrian Newey,” he explained. There is a close relationship between the two, since their professional careers were partly parallel. They coincided at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. “The only reason I want that car is because every time I have raced with Adrian’s cars I have won races. And the Valkyrie is something very special because of Newey’s involvement in his aerodynamics.”

In the case of Mercedes, the reasons are different. “I am an unconditional follower of the brand. Project One is a tribute to German engineering for me. Getting to integrate a Formula 1 engine into a street car is impressive. Normally such a sophisticated engine could not work in a street car ”

