The Scottish believes that Albon will suffer with Verstappen in 2020

He believes the Dutchman has an advantage in meeting the team

David Coulthard considers Alexander Albon to be in one of the most complicated seats in Formula 1 today, or even the most complicated of all. The Scotsman maintains that the Anglo-Thai is a great driver but it is clear that it is very difficult to compete against Max Verstappen within Red Bull.

Albon arrived at Red Bull in the middle of the 2019 season, after the summer break, replacing Pierre Gasly who was relegated to Toro Rosso. The ‘rookie’ from the same branch of the Austrians caught on with great performances in his nine races with the team, and thanks to this he won the renewal for 2020.

However, Coulthard is clear that Albon is going to suffer a lot in 2020 since he will have a Verstappen next to him who has had no mercy with his teammates since his landing in the energy drink brand in 2016. Therefore, he thinks that it is in one of the most complicated seats of the moment.

“Albon is a great driver, with a lot of perseverance, but currently is in one of the most complicated seats in Formula 1 “, Coulthard has declared in words collected by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

“It is very difficult to be with Max Verstappen, he is a great driver, a driver who has already won races and who knows the Red Bull team in great detail,” said the Scotsman to finish.

In 2019 Albon was able to outperform Verstappen in four of the nine races in which they ran as teammates. However, these figures were conditioned by piloting errors by the Dutchman or incidents unrelated to his fault that harmed him.

In addition, Max was much higher in classification. He only lost in Italy to Albon, and this was due to a Dutch power problem in Q1. Of course, this problem was irrelevant to the result, since the 33 was forced to start from the bottom of the grid after having changed components of its engine.

