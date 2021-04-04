Could your original iPod make you rich?

(HLN) – Your iPod could be worth up to $ 1,000!

Earlier this year, Apple announced that it would no longer make the iPod Classic. As the company turns to developing larger smartwatches and iPhones, it is discontinuing its original music player.

If you are viewing this note on your mobile, check out the gallery here.

And that, of course, means that everyone wants it.

IPod Classic can be found on Amazon for up to 670 pounds, or $ 1,052, according to The Guardian.

The original iPod can store more songs than the iPod Touch, which is still available from Apple.

Do you still have any of the old iPod / iPhone / iPad models?