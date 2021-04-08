Could you spend all of Elon Musk’s money? This game challenges you

Elon Musk is not only one of the brightest minds of our time. The executive of South African origin also has become in recent years one of the richest people in the world thanks, among other things, to the evolution of companies such as Tesla or SpaceX. In fact, according to the latest edition of the Forbes list, Musk is already the second richest person on the planet, only behind Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

Specifically, Elon Musk’s wealth is $ 151 billion, according to Forbes. An amount that obviously varies over time since a percentage is linked to the value of Tesla shares.

However, suppose Elon Musk decides to transform all those assets into liquidity. Would you be able to spend all that money in less than 30 seconds? That is what a curious game from Leasing Options proposes.

Specifically, they offer you various options: from a McDonald’s Big Mac to launching a Falcon 9, SpaceX’s rocket that lands autonomously. They also offer you a series of multipliers to buy those items in blocks of 1, 10 or 15. But don’t worry: even with the most expensive items and the highest multiplier, you probably won’t be able to spend all of Elon’s money. Musk. A curious but simple reflection of the amount of money that the South African tycoon has in his possession at the moment.

What could you buy with all the money Elon Musk has?

Elon Musk’s wealth goes a long way. But, to give you an idea, with all your money you could buy, approximately, the following things:

Almost a million (932,156) of Tesla Model S Plaid + with all the extras included (each cost 161,990 dollars) 377 Boeing 747 aircraft, whose unit cost is around 400 million dollars An iPhone 12 Pro Max, an Apple Watch Series 6 , a 12-inch iPad Pro and AirPods Max for all Spaniards (about 47 million people). A subscription to Netflix and Spotify for everyone in the world (about $ 20, to 7,800,124,000 people).

