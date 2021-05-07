could you reveal your home address

The latest Twitter feature allows users to send money to your favorite tweeters directly from the social network. The feature is not currently active on all accounts or in all countries. However, this is expected to be the case in the coming weeks.

The dynamic is quite simple: a person can link their Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo account with their Twitter profile. Once done, all the people who enter said profile they will see a button at the top from which they can make payments or donations to that user in question. After selecting the preferred method, the donor or payer will be redirected to the website of the selected payment platform, where they can complete the process.

However, it seems that Twitter has not thought of a small detail: if a person makes a payment by PayPal to another person, your physical address may be exposed. The key, as Karissa Bell (Engadget) explains on Twitter, is in the PayPal options. If a person chooses “goods and services” instead of “friends and family” at the time of making the payment, the physical address that they have registered in their PayPal account will be sent to the person who has received the payment.

Huge heads up on PayPal Twitter Tip Jar. If you send a person a tip using PayPal, when the receiver opens up the receipt from the tip you sent, they get your * address *. Just tested to confirm by tipping @yashar on Twitter w / PayPal and he did in fact get my address I tipped him. https://t.co/R4NvaXRdlZ pic.twitter.com/r8UyJpNCxu – Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) May 6, 2021

The head of Twitter product, faced with this controversy, has indicated that they cannot control whether or not PayPal reveals its users’ data when making these transactions. However, they will add an alert message on the social network so that those who decide to make the payment or donation through PayPal are aware that their physical address could be revealed.

this is a good catch, thank you. we can’t control the revealing of the address on Paypal’s side but we will add a warning for people giving tips via Paypal so that they are aware of this. – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 6, 2021

Twitter continues to integrate new features

The arrival of tips on Twitter is just one of the many news that the social network has implemented on the platform in recent months. Among the most prominent are the audio spaces – which compete with ClubHouse – and the stories – which compete with Snapchat and Instagram. In recent months, the bluebird company also bought Revue to boost paid newsletters.

