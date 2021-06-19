Could you live a “gray divorce”?

Photo: KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU / .. / .

The first time I heard “gray divorce”, I imagined the head of someone completely white after having suffered a strong marriage breakdown. And although a divorce can bring out various gray hair, dark circles and even stomach ulcers, in this case, the hair color of the ex-spouses has nothing to do with the real meaning of this phrase.

This is an old concept for marriage therapists, but unknown to many until recently, billionaire Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced the end of their marriage after 27 years.

“It’s a gray-haired divorce,” is what the press repeatedly said to explain the surprising breakup. Originally this concept was used for those who divorced after 40 years of marriage, but today it is also used for those who break up after 20 years. Since 1990 divorces between 30 years or more of living together have skyrocketed 300 percent in the United States. And it should be clarified that in “gray divorces”, infidelity or domestic violence are very seldom the reasons.

During the married years they stay together to give their children emotional and financial stability. But once the children grow up and leave home, the couple realizes that love “froze” and that they no longer share tastes or goals. For example, in the case of the Gates, they made the divorce public once the youngest daughter turned 18 and graduated from “high school.”

One day one of the two looks in front of the mirror and says: “life has flown by and I’m not going to put off the things I’ve always wanted to do anymore.” And it is that, they would like to travel, plan different activities, undertake new adventures and even fall in love again.

Generally for one of the two, the sexual desire disappears.

If you identify with any of these causes, I invite you to meditate on the time you spend with your partner and thus prevent a gray-haired divorce. It is never too late to save all the years you have spent together.

