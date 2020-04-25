Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few decades ago, Nintendo was home to certain Street Fighter games. However, over time, Capcom decided to stop bringing its iconic fighting series to Nintendo systems. However, recently the developer suggested that Street Fighter could return to Nintendo, after Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection appeared on Nintendo Switch. Given this, a Capcom member gave hope that more projects in the series will arrive at systems of the Great N.

In an interview with USgamer, Yoshinori Ono, the franchise manager, mentioned that Capcom sees the current Nintendo console as a great platform and that it would “consider” bringing a game to its platforms if there is “another chance that makes sense” for Capcom. .

In case you missed it: Capcom improved the Street Fighter V netcode taking into account fan feedback.

Street Fighter installments on Nintendo Switch have been a success

The latest games in the series that apparently represented a great opportunity for Capcom are Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, which recently had a relaunch for Nintendo Switch and which console users received very well. , according to information from Capcom, since Ono indicated that they have been a success in financial terms.

However, the developer made it clear that Street Fighter V is a PlayStation 4 and PC exclusive, suggesting that there is no chance of releasing this title on the Nintendo Switch.

“Since the Switch came out, we have released Ultra Street Fighter II and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for that platform. From a commercial point of view, these two titles were a success. We’re seeing a lot of competitive titles, including Smash Bros., that work well on Switch, and players enjoy those kinds of experiences on that platform. If there is another opportunity that makes sense to us, we would consider the Switch again. As for Street Fighter V, it is currently exclusive to PS4 and PC. However, as mentioned above, we see Switch as an important platform for all kinds of games, “said Ono.

What do you think of Yoshinori Ono’s answer? Would you like more Street Fighter games to come to Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that recently a store made you think that Street Fighter V would come to Nintendo Switch, but unfortunately for fans of the franchise, shortly after Capcom denied the information.

Street Fighter V is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

