Could these barriers improve air quality in cities?

The contamination it is one of the great concerns today. It affects all levels and it is something that must be reversed because it is more than proven that it causes problems in people’s health. There are many factors that cause it, it is true that the crowds of cars in cities contribute to it. That is why they are considering installing some barriers to improving air quality in areas where there are higher levels of pollution.

This is an investigation by Imperial College London, which has found that the quality of the air drops in the areas near busy roads, getting worse in low-income communities. In addition, children are more vulnerable to contamination because they are closer to the ground, where the heaviest particles are deposited. The studies have been carried out in the city of London, but could be extrapolated to other large cities.

In this way, they began to investigate solutions for reduce pollution and improve air quality near the busiest streets. The most feasible option at an urban level turned out to be curved roadside barriers that function in a similar way to airfield deflectors or acoustic walls. They wouldn’t eliminate the pollution, but they would keep it on the road and that did not reach the sidewalks and pedestrian areas in a fairly inexpensive way.

Your results immediately, winning in air quality and health for pedestrians. They would also slightly mitigate noise pollution and could serve as a support for plants. Some controversial questions still need to be resolved, such as that reduce road visibility, but they could be a viable solution. If anything, the researchers believe that collaboration is key and encourage others to continue creating projects to improve air quality locally more effectively and quickly.

Source: Imperial College London