Could there be life on the moons of Jupiter?

Three of the four largest moons of Jupiter are icy, and in 1998 NASA’s Galileo spacecraft detected tantalizing indications of an ocean beneath one, Europa. Since then, more studies have detected signs of possible erupting plumes of water from this ocean. The other two great icy moons, Ganymede and Callisto, are also believed to have oceans beneath their surface. Now new questions are being posed: if there is water on these moons, Could there be life? And could we look for it? To help answer that question, the European Space Agency plans to send a spacecraft to Jupiter in 2022, called Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE).

Scheduled to arrive in 2029, will conduct multiple flybys of Europa and Callisto before entering orbit around Ganymede between 2032 and 2034, the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than Earth’s. During this time, it will return invaluable data to Earth. However, before it gets there, scientists are already busy studying these moons for signs of habitability and preparing for the data the mission will return.

The oceans under these moons are likely large, spanning the circumference of entire moons and stretching tens of kilometers deep. But they are also trapped under dozens of kilometers of ice, making them very difficult to study. One of our best approaches so far has been to look for the effects of salt in the oceans on their electrical conductivity by studying the magnetic fields around moons. But these studies “have mostly neglected all the other effects that generate magnetic fields,” said Professor Joachim Saur, a planetary scientist at the University of Cologne, Germany, such as thin atmospheres around moons. “It is very important to unravel the effects that really come from the ocean.” Prof. Saur is the coordinator of the project on Exo-Oceans, who hopes to answer this question. The project uses models and data from NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which orbited the Jovian system from 1995 to 2003, along with measurements from NASA’s Juno spacecraft currently on Jupiter and remote observations from telescopes such as Hubble, to examine these oceans.

“Our results will not nullify the idea of ​​an ocean,” said Professor Saur of Europa and Ganymede, although he noted that they might question one about Callisto. But hopefully they can give a better indication of things like the thickness of the oceans, their salt content, and their distance from the icy layers above. All of this has important implications for the habitability of moons. In order to support life, it is believed that the oceans must be in contact with the rock at the bottom for life to have a source of “food”, and it is currently believed that only Europe meets that condition.. “Europe is one of the best candidates for habitability because liquid water is in direct contact with the silicate mantle”, Professor Saur said. “Therefore, there is a possibility that minerals from the crust may leach into the ocean. And the richer in chemical compounds, the better for the evolution of life. “ But there is a lot that can be done before JUICE arrives. Once you do, your magnetometer instrument will provide useful measurements on the moons’ magnetic fields, giving us vital data on the oceans below. “This will allow us to separate all the different effects,” clarifies Saur.