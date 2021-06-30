Could there be life in the clouds of Venus?

The recent detection of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus has rekindled scientific interest in the possibility of life in the clouds of our “twin” planet.

However, analyzes of this type often forget the role of water activity, which is a measure of the relative availability of water in habitability studies. Microorganisms need the presence of water, in an available form, to grow and carry out their metabolic functions.

An international scientific team with the participation of the Center for Astrobiology (CAB), dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), all these institutions in Spain, has calculated the activity of the water within the clouds of Venus, as a measure of its habitability. The values ​​obtained are well below the range of habitability of the terrestrial extremophilic organisms, which greatly limits the possibility of life in these environments. The present study could also be used to study habitability on extrasolar planets.

The team has also calculated the activity of water within the clouds of other planets in the Solar System. The calculations have been made from observations of temperature and abundance of water vapor.

The value obtained for the water activity of the sulfuric acid droplets, which make up most of the clouds on Venus, is ≤0.004, two orders of magnitude below the 0.585 limit for known extremophiles.

As María Paz Zorzano, a CAB researcher and study co-author, points out, “The study shows that there is so much sulfuric acid in the clouds that the water moves and the water activity is too low for life to exist, at least as we know. In other words, the clouds of Venus are not habitable. ” Furthermore, “This is perhaps timely and of special interest to astrobiology now that so many missions to Venus have been announced, both by ESA and NASA,” concludes Zorzano.

Image of the planet Venus obtained by the Japanese Akatsuki spacecraft in 2016, where its clouds are clearly visible. (Image: PLANET-C / JAXA Project Team)

The study has been extended to other planets, such as Mars, where the formation of water ice imposes a water activity of ≤0.537, slightly below the habitable range. Or the clouds of Jupiter, where conditions are biologically permissive (> 0.585) although other factors, such as their composition, can play an important role in limiting their habitability. As a comparison, conditions in the Earth’s troposphere are generally biologically permissive whereas above the middle stratosphere the atmosphere becomes too dry for life.

The approach used in the present study is of great importance for the future, as it can also be applied to the habitability of extrasolar planets. María Paz Zorzano points out that “This type of research is especially interesting for the CAB Research Project, as the María de Maeztu Unit of Excellence, where we proposed to investigate life and habitability, starting from studies in similar environments on Earth, extending them to Solar System and, finally, comparing it with observations of exoplanets. From our studies of extreme environments on Earth, we know that water is a critical factor for life to exist, and that even the hardiest Extremophiles need some water activity, even in a brine. We now extend this to other planets, icy satellites, and exoplanets. It is not enough to detect traces of water and a temperature above 0 ° C for an environment to be habitable. It is necessary that there is enough water so that, at this pressure and temperature, the microorganisms can metabolize and reproduce ”.

The results of the study were recently published in the academic journal Nature Astronomy. (Source: CAB)