Could there be a sequel with Emma Stone?

The sequel to 'Cruella'is not on the horizon yet, but we compile what its protagonists have said and the possibilities that it will come true.

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil … We knew her as the villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’, and now with’Cruella ‘ you have the opportunity to tell us your story from the beginning. And maybe it wasn’t as bad as we thought. Directed by Craig gillespie (director of ‘Yo, Tonya’) and starring Emma Stone, this new ‘live action’ from Walt Disney Pictures delves into this iconic figure from the London fashion scene of the 70s.

The origins of the villain begin with Estella, a very rebellious young woman who is orphaned and who survives with her friends, Horace (Paul walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel fry), with whom he engages in crime. But what she wants is to be a fashion designer, and her great opportunity will come from the hand of Baroness von Hellman (Emma thompson), a Miranda Presley (‘The Devil Wears Prada’) who has more connections to her past than previously thought. The relationship between the two will set in motion a series of revelations that will make Estella embrace her evil side: the vengeful Cruella de Vil.

‘Cruella’ works as a prequel to both the 1961 animated classic ‘101 Dalmatians’ and its 1996 live action of the same title, where it was Glenn Close who gave life to the character. Stone takes the baton and does not disappoint. However, Does this remake of the character have potential for a sequel? For a whole series of movies?

‘Cruella’: Will there be a sequel to the movie?

At the moment nothing has been officially confirmed, nor has Disney revealed plans to carry out a continuation of the story. But, if the main responsible are willing, it wouldn’t be difficult to continue what ‘Cruella’ has started.

For starters, the ending of the film couldn’t be more open: There is not only a post-credit scene that leads to the beginning of ‘101 Dalmatians‘, with the puppies Pongo and Perdita being sent to their owners Anita and Roger (the protagonists of the animated film, and who are here played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste Y Kayvan novak), but also the very development of Cruella de Vil has only just begun. At the end of the film, the protagonist has completely accepted her darker side and now begins to live it with all the consequences. With a newly inherited fortune and a team to support it, you can now start building your fashion empire. And seeing that could be exciting.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Craig Gillespie said:

“We talked maybe about the fantasy of doing another ‘Cruella’ because we all had a lot of fun together. I would be happy with that. I feel like we were able to crack the code of this character, what was the tone of his story, and with the characters, there was this evolution of self-discovery for everyone. But we’ll see “

But of course, There couldn’t be a ‘Cruella 2’ without Emma Stone. It would make no sense to re-enter this story without the actress who has raised the character with this contemporary version … Or would it? The Oscar winner for ‘La La Land: The City of Stars’ could reprise the role and continue with the story with which ‘Cruella’ has ended, but it would not be difficult for us to see a time jump into the future, and that Disney had an older actress to continue the story.

For example, Glenn Close has volunteered. In an interview with Variety, the veteran actress, who already played Cruella de Vil twice in the late 1990s, confessed that she had some very good ideas for the character. “I have a great story to do another ‘Cruella’ with my Cruella, where she goes to New York and disappears down the gutters,” Close said.

Like everything, the possibility of a continuation will depend on the success of ‘Cruella’ on Disney +. The film has been released with Premium Access, that is, available with an extra payment for subscribers of the platform. It is the same strategy that the company followed with ‘Mulan’, and that will undoubtedly continue to explore with some of its next productions. In the same way, within three months, the film will be available at no additional cost.

With a budget of around $ 200 million, ‘Cruella’ will have to attract enough users’ attention to justify a continuation. It will not have the backing of a box office success like the one that ‘Maleficent’ had with Angelina Jolie, but that does not mean that Walt Disney Pictures do not see the interest to continue with the story. Who knows! We will have to wait for more news on the subject and see which actors and actresses in the cast are willing to return.

