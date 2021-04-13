Could the Kardashian Jenner clan return to television! | AFP

So much has been the success of the program “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” also known by its acronym KUWTK, how much Kris jenner how their daughters could return to the small screen with more content, new adventures and situations that can only happen to them.

The person in charge of sharing “the news” or at least letting us see that this event could happen again was Kim Kardashian, who until a few years ago was the best known and most popular member of the clan.

It is said that through his account Twitter wrote a message that left several of his millions of followers on the microblogging service more than shocked, where he stated that they would not leave for a long time, perhaps referring to KUWTK and television.

If you are a fan of the family you will know that this unique reality show has not been launched, but that her sisters have also taken advantage of their fame to promote and sell not only their own shows but also their image as their own brand.

From the moment they announced that after 14 years of broadcasting on television and 20 seasons, their show would come to an end, several of their fans were immediately saddened, because it was thanks to this show that they became one of the pioneers. in this type of format, which is more than common today.

Thanks to KUWTK it was that today’s followers of each of the family members: Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie jenner they became all social media celebrities.

Especially the smallest when we saw how they looked when they were just girls who over these 14 years we saw them grow and develop to become the beautiful women that they are today and above all successful.

The post made it kim kardashian In response to a tweet someone else had written, because he couldn’t believe this was the last season of his series, wondering what he would do next, he obviously tagged the owner of the SKIMS brand.

Curiously, the publication was made on April 8 and surprisingly Kim, still Kanye West’s wife, answered it the same day, in case you did not know the socialite It has more than 69 million 700 thousand followers on Twitter, and it is likely that in several messages they will tag it, but that you have casually seen this one was fabulous.

For a few weeks that the family has been dedicating almost formally saying goodbye to the reality show that made them known to the whole world, surely some of their fans are more than excited to know the new program that they are about to launch.

Shortly after they announced their retirement from television with the show that turned them into controversial celebrities, it is believed that there will be even more surprises in the final season and in the new show that will be premiering once the last chapter of “Keeping Up” ends. With The Kardashian “.

Surely some are waiting for the official news of the divorce of Kim Kardashian to be shared or also the reconciliation of Kourtney kardashain with her children’s father Scott Disick.

For some months now that we have encountered various speculations about the situation in which “the queen of surgeries” finds herself, any mention before the cameras related to the father of her four children is always a cause for alert for the millions of fans who He has the businesswoman, but until you see him on the program you can’t say anything.