Well in view of these statements … it seems that it is not something that can be ruled out:

“Never say never” at the European Central Bank that one day it is buying stocks instead of government or corporate bonds, but has not yet discussed the idea, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said in comments. published on Sunday.

On Thursday, the ECB announced a larger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package to shore up an economy engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic in its worst recession since World War II.

Holzmann took over as head of the Austrian National Bank last year, but has already spoken out on several issues openly, calling on the ECB to lower its often-insufficient inflation target and warning against negative rates. He also says he initially suggested Thursday’s decision be postponed.

“Never say Never. If necessary, this discussion will have to take place. But currently there is no such discussion, “Holzmann told the Die Presse newspaper when asked if the ECB could start buying shares.

On lowering the inflation target to just under 2%, Holzmann said he could still change his stance in a discussion that the ECB has postponed due to the pandemic.

“If it is difficult to go from 1.5% to 1.9%, then in a time of low inflation expectations you can also set a different target, although I myself have not yet formed a definitive opinion on it,” Holzmann said. .

“The fundamental discussion on the ECB’s strategy has been postponed due to the crisis and should be resumed from the summer,” he added.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has made a greater focus on climate change a priority, but Holzmann urged caution.

There are thoughts about becoming greener. However, you have to be very careful because with these instruments the market is often still very small and illiquid, "he said, apparently referring to green bonds.