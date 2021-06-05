Could the Bitcoin (BTC) market see a V-shaped rally?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating for more than two weeks after it experienced one of the biggest drops in cryptocurrency history. Although the market has calmed down, halting further declines, we do not see a rapid V-shaped recovery.

However, the possibility is still at stake. One of the best-known analysts in the crypto space, PlanB, has suggested that it could happen soon.

A clear pattern in the crypto options market seems to have a huge impact on the price of BTC this year.

PlanB analyzes a V-shaped recovery

In a recent tweet from PlanB, the popular cryptocurrency analyst and creator of the BTC stock flow model, featured a chart of this year’s Bitcoin price action.

It marked periods of falls and rallies. All follow a similar V-shaped recovery pattern.

By far the biggest drop has occurred in the past month, between May 12-19.

Here it is where Bitcoin fell from roughly $ 57,000 to a low of $ 30,000.

PlanB marked this area as the longest isosceles triangle. He also put a question mark on it, wondering if the pattern would be performed again.

If that happens, the next period could lead to an increase in the price of the main cryptocurrency by more than 50%.

However, it should be remembered that price action to date in 2021 likely followed the Wyckoff distribution pattern.

Once completed, an immediate recovery back to the highs is not expected, but rather a prolonged period of accumulation.

Bitcoin technical analysis

Monthly expiration of the options market

PlanB maintains that its V-shaped recovery hypothesis is based on a pattern of liquid and illiquid trading periods at different times each month.

Since the beginning of this year, a clear pattern of price increases is observed in the first weeks of the month. In addition, falls are seen in the second half of the month.

This behavior of traders is most often explained by the cycle of opening and maturity of derivative financial instruments in the cryptocurrency market: options, including the futures market.

Traders open positions at the beginning of the month, usually the first Monday. These options expire and positions are usually closed on the last Friday of the month.

As shown in the chart by another Twitter user @ T6nis05, every last Friday of the month the BTC market was an indicator of a local low (blue lines), followed by a dynamic rise.

If the situation were to repeat itself, starting on May 28, we should see a rebound in the price of BTC.

In factSince last Friday, the price of the main cryptocurrency has increased by 18%.

It also tried to break out of the symmetrical triangle in which it had been trading since the monumental crash on May 19.

Unfortunately, the breakup turned out to be a fake. At the time of publication, Bitcoin has returned to the triangular structure with an approximate price of $ 36,500.

This move, however, does not rule out the possibility that the V-shaped recovery will continue in the coming days.

Since local declines came after increases almost every month.

However, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin’s crash in May It was one of the biggest drops in the entire history of the cryptocurrency market.

Therefore, it is doubtful that it will be followed by an instantaneous recovery to the all-time high zone.

Even so, cryptocurrencies can surprise us, they always do!

