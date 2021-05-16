Could telemedicine also help climate change? They value its high ecological potential

Access telemedicine

The same solution that offered patients and physicians to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during home confinement, is also emerging among specialists today as a way to lower the healthcare-related carbon footprint.

For example, especially among healthcare workers commuting to work, and transporting both medical supplies and patients, traditional in-person care plays a significant role in the carbon footprint of this sector.

Hence, modifying some aspects associated with medical care, to remote schemes with telemedicine, could be a solution that helps pave the way towards ecological medical care and, at the same time, much friendlier for the patient.