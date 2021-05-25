Could tapering be the catapult for emerging markets?

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday, May 25

The astral movements of this Tuesday announce that the supermoon eclipse is near. Therefore, throughout the day, the signs of the zodiac must spend time with themselves and do what is best for them. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Imagine that one day you wake up wanting to study astrophysics. Or to become a dancer. There’s nothing stopping you, right? Why then do you think it is impossible? Nobody is reproaching you for having an opinion last week and the opposite. Nor that anyone had done it before you. As the eclipse of the supermoon arrives, the stars indicate that it is time for you to do what suits you best. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) As much as they assure us that being ignorant is synonymous with being happy, this is not true. Staying in the dark regarding many issues is something that ultimately works against us. Ignorance allows us a little rest, but I think that, in the end, this prevents us from being happy. As soon as you have more information regarding a certain process, you will feel safe where you were not before. Soon you will find the strength you needed. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) Do trees, before they grow, ask permission to do so? Do they bring with them a kind of contract that specifies us how much land they will need? Of course not. Nature does not understand these types of limits or documents. He just goes his own way. If a certain idea is really going to be fulfilled, you will find your own way of doing it. The soon-to-be supermoon eclipse encourages you to get down to business. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) You may think you are between a rock and a hard place. But still, you have the power of choice over what is happening right now. Are you going to propose to be as generous as possible? It is in your power to give everyone around you what they need so much, and, at the same time, do it between the odd comments. It is not easy to change overnight, and the truth is that there can be two quite suitable positions. As the supermoon eclipse approaches, remember that smiling is the first step to the top. LEO (July 24 – August 23) It doesn’t matter what we have in front of us. Human beings have an innate ability to see what we have set out to do. In the same way that we are always tempted to give our ears away to those around us. At least if that person is not a Leo. You can’t stand anything and nobody takes you for a fool. You are one of those who usually take sincerity as a flag without looking very well what the consequences that this entails will be. Perhaps today a friend needs a helping hand to realize that something is getting him nowhere. Don’t forget to do it with a little sweetness. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) Every decision carries with it certain risks. Problems appear if we go after them. For some, it is best to weigh all the scenarios before carrying out any performance, while others ensure that, if we do so, we are exposed to the worst happening. I do not doubt that each party has its reasons. But the truth is that you have a special talent for analyzing problems. The supermoon eclipse will give you reasons to face life with a smile. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If the cosmos is not on our side, it may be because we are actually looking forward to something different. And if so, then the decision is straightforward, right? We should limit ourselves to asking the stars what we are really expecting to happen. But there is a catch: what if we really don’t know? What if they have never been revealed? If you want to continue forward to the rhythm of the supermoon eclipse, now is the time to open up about what your true goals are. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) As a good Scorpio, you have a special sensitivity and a way of perceiving things that makes you always get it right. However, this does not mean that you are always right. In fact, nature has made sure that, for this reason, you often get angry quickly. This is the main reason why many times you are not sure if it is a dream or a reality. Whether you can claim it or not. Your sensitivity is part of your being, so the stars tell you that this Tuesday you must bear in mind that both one thing and the other is possible. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) One of the ways that directors create excitement is to build a plot by setting a deadline, on many occasions, through a time bomb. In this way, the tension takes over each scene and the viewer cannot avoid vibrating from his seat. But that we like it in fiction does not mean that we enjoy it in reality. Today you are doing real juggling to get everything together, but before you do, ask yourself what is really in a hurry. The supermoon eclipse is going to happen soon in your sign, so if you are honest with yourself, you will see that pressure disappears. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) If you have a constant headache, it is difficult for you to be able to concentrate or find the desire to do something. Also, when we are sick, our favorite dish tastes different to us. And what if we are worried? Well, more or less something similar. This Tuesday, the stars recommend that you measure your concerns in the only way you know how: by placing trust in another person or thing. If you really trust yourself, others or something … You will achieve what you set out to do. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) Perhaps a part of your universe is full of incredible options that you can choose. The problem is that, among all of them, there is still something that is an enigma to you. You are still not clear about what you should assume and how to internalize it. Should you then throw in the towel and let the universe do the rest? Before creating so many barriers, you should consider if everything is really bad. If you intend to be optimistic this Tuesday, you may realize that you have more reasons to celebrate than you imagined. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) The main reason you have come this far is because you want to know what the stars have in store for you. The truth is that lately I get everything right. I know that those who came here before you were also looking for the same … Do you think that a person has taken over your dramas? Only you have the power to change it, and the cosmos makes it known to you. This Tuesday, focus on yourself and no one else. 