Could Noelia wear only one pair of boots in front of the sunset

Could Noelia wear only a pair of boots in front of the sunset | Instagram

The beautiful singer Noelia, who for 20 years has been captivating us with her music, now does so with her exquisite figure, recently shared a Photo in which it seems to be wearing nothing on top and is accompanied only by his shoes.

For this flirtatious celebrity from the romantic music who by the way returned to his roots with his new single “I did not fail“She again left more than one of her followers sighing for her, there is no doubt that Noelia knows perfectly the taste of her followers and makes the most of it.

In this photo that she posted on her Instagram just 4 hours ago, she is shown lying on her bed, the perspective that she shows us in the image is truly captivating.

Read also: Underwater Jennifer Lopez shows the absence of her top!

This because the interpreter of “Your“, she is lying face down, revealing her posterior charms, which are wearing only a tiny and thin garment, which is lost among her beautiful charms.

She herself affirmed it in her description, said garment belongs to her line of Noelicious, this online store where you can find all kinds of designs and the best of all is that it has garments for all sizes.

Despite Noelia She is wearing this garment, it seems that she is not wearing anything, only high patent leather boots, this feeling of seeing her and thinking that she is not wearing anything to her followers has caused their hearts to start racing.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

The Mexican model Isabel Madow put several flames in one of the 402 comments that her publication has, which is close to reaching 15 thousand red hearts.

Despite the fact that Noelia is lying inside her apartment, in front of her you can see one of the most beautiful sunsets, especially due to the fact that in addition to seeing this sunset, her exquisite figure is immediately appreciated.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Kind regards how beautiful you are “,” Rich view my love “,” Nice taking a picture “, wrote some fans.

In one of her past publications, the beautiful singer, model and businesswoman confessed that some of the comments that the gentlemen have written to her throughout their publications are really entertaining, perhaps some of them have even seemed funny because of their ingenuity and creativity. that they are, surely he is aware of what she causes.