Mexico City.- The pandemic caused by the increasing number of coronavirus infections has caused people to experience episodes of anxiety, depression, stress, but especially insomnia, psychologist Rodulfo Reyes estimated.

Most of the habits and routines as they were carried out were modified as a result of the social isolation that prevails in the country, and which can lead to situations of stress, anxiety, nervousness, confusion, fear and guilt.

In some cases, this can lead to great difficulty falling asleep, insomnia, concentration difficulties, symptoms of depression, and post-traumatic stress.

According to a study by the University of Colorado in the United States, published in the latest issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, they found that not getting enough or too much sleep can increase your risk of having a heart attack.

To carry out the research, 461 thousand people in the United Kingdom, between 40 and 69 years old, who had never had a heart attack, were analyzed for genetic information, self-reported sleep habits and medical controls.

The results were alarming, the researchers found that people who slept less than six hours each night were 52% more likely to have a heart attack than those who slept seven to eight hours.

According to the researcher, a healthy lifestyle is essential to avoid insomnia.

Quality sleep is essential for health, so specialists recommend continuing with a balanced diet and regular exercise indoors, since changes in sleep schedules can affect the quality and continuity of rest.

In this regard, Julia Salinas, a medical specialist in Clinical Nutrition, assures that all foods have an effect on the body, some even release neurotransmitters that influence mood.

For example, protein consumption should be prioritized through low-fat dairy products, fish, tuna, turkey, green leafy vegetables, as well as antioxidants such as carrots, blackberries, strawberries, broccoli, tomatoes, among others.

Over-learning about the Covid-19 pandemic could also lead to sleep problems. So they recommended distraction activities

Lastly, the psychologist Rut Lovera recommended that quarantine be seen as an area of ​​opportunity to do what was previously impossible due to lack of time, such as cleaning and organizing personal space, living, reading or writing, among other activities. (With information from Notimex and Infobae)

