Could Michael B. Jordan bring Superman to life in the JJ Abrams movie? The actor responds to rumors

In February it was announced that JJ Abrams is preparing a Superman reboot for Warner Bros. At that time it was revealed that no actor had yet been signed for the film, but rumors pointed, again, to Michael B. Jordan to give life to the superhero. After weeks of speculation, the actor has broken his silence.

In an interview with Jake’s Takes, Jordan was asked if it was true that he was going to play Superman. “I listen to rumors and all that and I just take it as a compliment. I appreciate that people think of me that way for these roles. I really have nothing more to say about that, but whoever it is or if it really is, I think it will be something interesting to see, “he replied.

vRecently the actor gave another interview to Cinepop and offered similar statements. “I do not know. I don’t really know what’s going on with that particular thing, but I think everyone’s desire to see black leads in hero roles is very important. Representation is important, ”he said.

With or without Jordan, Abrams will produce the new Superman movie, which will be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. At the moment there is no director linked to the project.

For his part, Jordan is immersed in his directorial debut, and he will go behind the scenes in Creed III, a production in which he will also act, reprising his role as Adonis Creed. In addition, it has pending release Without remorse; What If… ?, Marvel animated fiction in which he will once again voice Erik Killmonger; A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington; and the Methuselah film directed by Danny Boyle.

Source: However