Could Mia Khalifa change profession and be a lifeguard!

The model, actress and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared two videos recently where she’s shown as a lifesaver, maybe some fans would think they could change careers.

It was through his stories where he surely made more than one of his admirers smile, this because the flirtatious celebrity of social networks published two videos.

Mia khalifa made a comparison of “expectation vs reality”, in the first video part of the introduction of the program is shown “Guardians of the bay“Launched in 1989 same as it was completed in 2001.

In the second video, Khalifa herself appears running along a pool with a sponge tube, she is wearing sandals which she takes off when she reaches the point to enter the water, which is precisely very short, as soon as she enters the water she takes a the waist to her friend who is inside and tells her that she will rescue her.

If you are an admirer of the model, you will know that she cannot swim, that is why there are few occasions when we see her in a pool and when she does it is on the shore, surely more than one of her followers found the comparison entertaining.

