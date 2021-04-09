Could María Celeste return to Univision? The former host of Al Rojo Vivo responds



María Celeste was happy to return to her old television home.

Photo: Alberto E. Tamargo. / Grosby Group

Maria Celeste visited Wake up America, and fans are excited about the possibility that the chain Univision rehire her. Since everyone remembers the success of his career, at the beginning, at the head of Primer Impacto together with Myrka Dellanos. She spoke to People en Español magazine about this and now everyone is surprised by the journalist’s response.

“I am open to all possibilities as long as they include a challenge and good pay”said María Celeste, as reported by the magazine. Arrarás’ response has left more doubts than clear answers, since now speculation is the order of the day and it seems that the host has “thrown the ball next to the Univision court”, that is to say that now it depends on them that This possibility becomes a fact and a dream come true for several admirers of the host. Especially because before her visit, many began to say that her reincorporation could give the network, not only a rating increase, but also become a green blow for Telemundo, which let her go during the pandemic.

María Celeste, on the other hand, said that the president of Univision, Luis Silberwasser, came down to greet her, during her passage through the chain. After 20 years of being gone, she said she was grateful for this detail and explained it this way: “He came to greet me. It was a gesture that I thank you for and that shows that you always have to leave with your head held high so that you don’t close your doors anywhere. ANDIt is something that applies to everyone in all careers ”.

For now, Arrarás shines through YouTube, a platform to which he has taken his journalistic talent, where he has already interviewed several celebrities, among them Adamari López, Chyno Miranda, María Antonieta Collins and Héctor Sandarti among others. For now, the driver already has more than 35 thousand subscribed followers.

About her time in Despierta América, this is what remained in María Celeste’s heart: “I thank the entire @despiertamerica team, in front of and behind the camera, for the nice reception they gave me today. And I thank the new President of @univision Luis Silberwasser for the elegant gesture of coming to greet me at the studio. Anyway, it was a morning to remember. Thanks to everyone who tuned in to the show. “

