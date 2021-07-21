Could Lizbeth Rodríguez reaffirm that JD Pantoja is gay! | Instagram

Some fans have been shocked due to a recent video where some evidence was shared indicating that Lizbeth Rodríguez could be claiming again that the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja he is gay.

Surely the conflict that began in 2019 between JD Pantoja, Kimberly loaiza and Lizbeth Rodríguez are still latent to date, since some hints are apparently still being thrown.

It was through Es Neta on its YouTube channel where said video was shared, this one has the title: “They filter data! Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios involved in prohibited businesses, problems with the law”, although this does not is the main news, the truth is that it surely left several shocked.

The video lasts 9:02 minutes, but you can see the note from 1:34 on the news related to the young celebrity from Mazatlán, Sinaloa and Lizbeth Rodriguez we will share it with you right away.

A few days ago the interpreter of “Santa Paloma“He shared a post on Twitter where he mentioned something curious, with which some Internet users took the opportunity to launch some memes.

Tell me who you hang out with and I’ll tell you who you are, “wrote JD Pantoja.

This publication was used to make some memes to make the singer and businessman feel bad, however the most striking was one where he appeared next to a youtuber or influencer who at the beginning of his career was seen continuously apparently, because in the post of the meme there were several photos.

The video led by Iván Plascencia has 17,856 views in addition to 93 comments, the host also mentioned that Lizbeth commented on the publication mentioning that she was a fan of the person who had published the meme, who in turn replied that he was also her admirer.

Much of the conflict between Lizbeth Rodríguez and Jukilop It was because the actress claimed that the singer was not only unfaithful to his then-girlfriend but also that he was gay, claiming that photographer Kevin Achutegui was the person with whom he was cheating on his partner Kim Loaiza.

Although it seems that the conflict has been left aside, many assure that the friction between the two still exists, for this reason to throw hints, despite the fact that Liz did not affirm in her text that it was with the simple fact of having written in the meme that I admired him, perhaps for the courage to put it on, it would be for many a kind of confirmation on his part.