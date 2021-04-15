Could Kimberly Loaiza no longer love Juan de Dios Pantoja! | Instagram

A video was recently shared on a well-known YouTube channel where they claim that Kimberly Loaiza may no longer be in love with her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja renowned musical artist just like her.

These speculations began to emerge after they interviewed Lizbeth Rodríguez, although she did not mention names on the Es Neta channel, they mentioned that the host and also youtuber could refer to the couple of young celebrities.

The video was shared on April 13, it is titled as: “Right now! They admit that Kimberly loaiza He is no longer happy with Juan de Dios Pantoja “, it is from minute 7:45 where the driver begins to talk about the couple in terms of what the former host of” Exposing infidels “mentioned, we will share it with you right away.

This new video of the Es Neta YouTube channel was made based on an interview that Lizbeth Rodríguez did with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, where the young driver revealed some situations that she experienced so much in the Badabun company, some details that the team went through Fénix on his departure from the company and also mentioned certain couples from the show.

When this comment was made, the Es Neta host stated that some users claimed that it was Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

While Liz Rodríguez mentioned that many times certain couples were together for fame, despite the fact that after several years as a couple they no longer felt the same for each other, however they were still united by the popularity that once united them.

Some Internet users do not agree with what was mentioned in the video and especially the statements of the driver in her interview, this because they affirm that she is only throwing hints because she wants to “return to the map” and for her popularity to return again as when She was working for the Badabun company, for which she began to gain fame.

What surprised me most about that interview is that “SEÑORA MARA”. Time is over just to hear pure bullshit from this other “LADY!” I believed Mrs. Mara on another level but anyway, “they wrote.

Other Internet users assured that the popularity of Lizbeth Rodríguez is thanks to the controversies in which she is involved, and that thanks to the fact that she talks about the couple who is also known as Jukilop It’s like controversy and little fame could return.

Probably when mentioning certain couples “in the middle” it was prudent to mention the best known which is the one made up of Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja, because both are constantly in trend so it is easier to start talking about them and not about other possible couples who are also youtubers and influencers.

Although in reality this relationship was made immediately due to the conflict they had last year about an alleged infidelity on the part of the interpreter of “Santa Paloma” with whom he is now his wife and mother of his two children.

All this at the time was promoted by Lizbeth Rodriguez That is why it was immediately believed that he was talking about them, when he made this type of comment to Mara Patricia Castañeda.

Surely the names will remain to be mentioned, although several are almost certain that it is about them, however this idea will remain only as a guess for the moment.