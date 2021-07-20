Could Kimberly Loaiza launch strong warning on video! | Instagram

Through a video the coquette musical artist Kimberly Loaiza could have launched a warning to anyone who criticizes her, this through this video that he shared recently, although for many it is not something striking, surely there will be some people who felt identified with his words.

For a few days that Kimberly loaiza He has not shared updated content on his social networks, this because he surely underwent an operation of which no more information has been shared, it is precisely for this reason that the beautiful celebrity has stayed away a bit.

However, the so-called Elder Cuteness has not stopped sharing content, at least on Tiktok about some videos of drafts, although her beauties surely miss her a lot, they have been able to wait for patients, to know the reason for her sudden disappearance.

It was precisely a video that he published on Tiktok where it seemed not only to lip-sync a dialogue that Teresa Chávez had, the main character of the telenovela starring Angelique Boyer where she was facing Oriana, she was giving her a warning not to interfere with her because she was could be very bad.

I’m not going to insult you again, ma’am, because the hard way I can be the worst, so stop messing with me because people who mess with me pay dearly, “said Kim Loaiza.

The pretty artist was wearing a matching outfit, this was an off-the-shoulder top and a short skirt, both made with navy blue fabric with a fine flower print plus white tennis shoes, the video was recorded from the garden near the stairs of one of the many houses they have stayed in since the pandemic began.

Obviously this was a video for his Tiktok account with the aim of entertaining his millions of followers, however surely there will be more than one who will have felt identified with the words of The Biggest CutenessOn the other hand, maybe other people really felt warned by her.

Four days ago she shared this video in which she wrote “Draft” in her description, so far she has more than 2 million likes, she also has more than 13 thousand comments where her cute little girls say that they miss her a lot and already love her see, in terms of reproductions it has more than 12.2 million to this day.

The wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja who like her is a celebrity of music and social networks, has been involved in criticism, it seems that each of her movements will always be misjudged.

Although the couple does everything possible to stand out thanks to their content, music and also their companies, there has not been any project in which they coincide that has been blessed by everyone, this is something that happens with many personalities not only with them so you could say it’s normal.

In this video it seems to be Kim Loaiza herself who warns anyone who emits negative criticism about her person, although the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“is usually a calm young woman who does not like to create or be involved in conflicts.

Several of her fans feel sad at her absence, they are anxiously waiting for her to share content again, currently Kimberly Loaiza has more than 47.4 million followers on Tiktok, this is undoubtedly the account in which she has the largest number of followers. .