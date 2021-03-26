Could Kim Loaiza, JD Pantoja and Kenia Os work together! | Instagram

A few years ago the musical artist Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who at that time was her boyfriend, they worked together with Kenya Os and it seems that again they could record or collaborate on a project due to a video that was recently shared.

Through a video that was shared on YouTube on the Es Neta channel entitled: “Finally! Tiktok will bring together Kimberly loaiza and Kenia Os / Do they discover a lie to Jukilop? “.

From the beginning the driver begins to talk about the main news, that the platform of Tiktok will be in charge of reuniting former friends and collaborators, the video has just over 14 thousand views and 93 comments, we will show it to you right away.

The video in total lasts 8 minutes and 55 seconds, but from the 55th second it begins to give the news that millions of Internet users would immediately call their attention.

Juan de Dios Pantoja apparently was the first to venture into the world of social networks and become YouTube, before his girlfriend and “The Kenini“as the interpreter of” Me hurt “is known.

The three young people recorded entertaining videos and thanks to the support of the other they managed to grow their YouTube channels, the three became celebrities very quickly, however there were certain conflicts so they stopped collaborating together and Kenya decided to withdraw from the team.

As surely you already know, the fans of each of them began to create certain quarrels, thus creating a “hatred” that for many is well founded and for others it is simply something that has already happened.

For its part, both the team Jukilop As Kenya they prefer to keep the issue on the sidelines and not talk about it, according to certain videos they have managed to re-establish communication and apparently they get along quite well, however there has been no proof of this so far.

In the video it is mentioned that Tiktok has been doing advertisements with old videos where the three appear together when they were still launching videos in collaboration, the young driver mentions that this could cause certain rumors in the future so that they return to record content again.

Basically, some could suspect or make some rumors that supposedly this same platform for an advertisement could bring these two characters together, which is going to be quite complicated, “he mentioned in the video.

The difficulty in bringing these young celebrities together stems from the quarrels that they supposedly still have, but which in the event that it comes true would be news that would shock the whole world.

For some netizens who responded in the video, they claim that Kimberly loaiza and Kenia Os will not collaborate together again, which she herself admitted in one of her videos on YouTube.

Since they separated, they continued with their respective careers in music, YouTube and also as an influencer, each of them has managed to excel in their respective areas and in different projects as well, although they are in the same line, they may coincide with some things but even the At the moment none of those coincidences have been related to collaborations together.

Kimberly Loaiza is about to finish her quarantine because a little more than a month ago she gave birth to her second child, Juan de Dios Pantoja is supporting her in everything, but she also has her own project, music and her social networks.

As for “La Kenini” she is working on a project in Mexico City, for a long time she has been quite active in her music and other projects that she speaks excitedly to her fans through her stories on Instagram.