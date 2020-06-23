Kenia Os and J Balvin have been trending because of rumors of a possible collaboration together.

Kenia Os has become one of the most influential influencers in Mexico, and a singer with an impressive rise, the star has just released her song ‘Dinero’, and is already being a success on the internet.

However, the release of her new song isn’t the only reason it’s trending, as her fans have viralized #KeniaOsXJBalvin.

Could Kenya Os and J Balvin start working on a song together?

Fans of Kenia Os, better known as Keninis, have started asking J Balvin to agree to do a collaboration with the Mexican influencer, as they are sure that a song between them would be a success!

Come on, we have to make this possible, it would be a great collaboration that would be TOO successful. @JBALVIN @SoyKeniaOs KENYA OS X J BALVIN pic.twitter.com/g6gQJtuKSJ – Angel (@iangelgh) June 20, 2020

Fans think the remix of one of Kenya’s hits alongside Balvin would be fantastic, but they also don’t rule out the possibility that it is a completely original song.

I found this on ig and I found the image cool 🙂

KENYA OS X J BALVIN pic.twitter.com/PGHxTr1AEJ – Payoli 💸✨ (@PaolaGoom) June 20, 2020

Guys, we are going to send many messages to @JBALVIN to increase the possibilities❗ KENYA OS X J BALVIN pic.twitter.com/qrGitboZJ8 – Angel (@iangelgh) June 20, 2020

So far, neither Kenya Os nor J Balvin have responded to this fan request, but it would be incredible, don’t you think?

Do you think J Balvin considers doing a song with Kenia Os?

