Italy’s place in the ranks of investment-grade sovereigns could become increasingly precarious over the next year, jeopardizing bond investments of more than a trillion euros and creating immense pressure on the European Central Bank to maintain the costs of Italian loans under control.

Nerves are at their limits with Moody’s May 8 review. The risk-rating agency is unlikely to cut Italy from its position at the bottom of the investment grade scale, but could take it one step further in the dump by lowering the outlook on the rating to negative.

Of the three main agencies, Fitch and Moody’s rate Italy with BBB- and Baa3 respectively. S&P is a little higher at BBB.

At those levels, the threat is at least a year away. And a drop in the garbage is unlikely to deprive Italy of ECB bond purchase support – after Greece’s recent inclusion of garbage-rated in the ECB’s emergency stimulus, a similar exemption will almost certainly extend to Italy.

Instead, what is at stake is a flight of foreign investment from the € 2.4 trillion Italian government bond market, where non-residents have just over a fifth of the outstanding debt.

Aside from pension and insurance funds, which only buy premium bonds, there are passive or index monitoring managers who are forced to sell when a loan loses its investment grade, because the indices that follow will expel the government or the company in question.

Some indices, such as the benchmark Markit iBoxx and the Bloomberg / Barclays euro aggregate, use the average ratings of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

A trash cut by one of the top three agencies matters primarily because of the index exclusion factor, said Ross Hutchison, a rate fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Although the ECB’s decision to lower the rating requirement for Greece in the PEPP (Emergency Procurement Program for Pandemics) will mitigate the damage of a downgrade, the forced divestment flows of private investors will likely dominate in the short term” , said.

Italy has a weight of around 23% in the iBoxx euro benchmark, valued at more than 5.5 trillion euros. Its participation in the index is approximately 1.38 trillion euros, the second largest after France.

If it were relegated to the background, the Italian debt would be expelled from that reference index and would become part of the iBoxx EUR Sovereigns High Yield index, with a considerably lower value of about 57,000 million euros. This index currently contains Greek and Cypriot bonds.

Italy also has a 15% weight on the FTSE Euro Broad Investment-Grade Bond Index, for which the BBB- rating of S&P or Baa3 of Moody’s is the minimum requirement.

The 24 trillion euro FTSE Index of World Government Bonds (WGBI), which contains the sovereign debt of more than 20 countries, assigns Italy a share of approximately 7% at the end of March. Analysts estimate that around a trillion dollars of passive money follows the WGBI.

The FTSE Russell does not have a high-yield government bond index.

Finally, there is the Bloomberg / Barclays Euro Aggregate Bond Index with a market value of over 12 trillion euros ($ 13.25 trillion). This provider did not return an email looking for information on its constituents or tracking funds.

The pain point for Italy is a debt ratio that could end the year at 180%, compared to 130% today, due to the economic recession and expenses to fight the pandemic.

Mauro Vittorangeli, fixed income CIO of Allianz Global Investors, said Italy’s expulsion from the indices would be a “big move” as opposed to when Greece and Portugal lost access in the past.

“I don’t think it’s a risk in the short term, but in the medium term Italy will continue to be under pressure,” he said.

A mitigating factor is that the ECB’s support outlook would likely cushion the blow of investors bailing out when they feel an impending dump. Second, Italy’s yields and spreads over its eurozone peers may already be consistent with a grade of underinvestment.

“We have calculated that it is consistent with a BB rating – 10-year BTP yields, after all, are only 30 bps lower than 10-year Greek government bond yields,” said Richard McGuire, head of the Rabobank’s rate strategy.

The yield on Italian 10-year bonds is around 1.88%; the Greek equivalent is at 2.17%.

(Report by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional report and charts by Ritvik Carvalho; edition by Sujata Rao and Larry King)