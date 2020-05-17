This year it will be three years since ‘Justice League’ hit all theaters, and it’s amazing that despite all the time that has passed, fans still want to see the final version of Zack Snyder. Now, everything would point to A projection of the Snyder Cut has been made. Could it be that the long-awaited movie is about to come out?

Zack Snyder was the original director of ‘Justice League’, but after tragically losing his daughter, the director immediately exited the project and Warner Bros. took that opportunity to hire Joss Whedon. to finish the movie. But after Whedon took the reins he led the project, he took the film in a very different direction. This version was the one shown in the cinema, but was detested by all the fans. As time goes by, Snyder has said that his version exists and that it will be out soon.

With the impending launch of Warner’s streaming platform, HBO Max , countless fans hope that this is where the launch of the long-awaited film will take place. Now, new rumors indicate that the director made a screening of the Snyder Cut with Warner Bros. executives earlier this year, becoming the latest rumor that gives hope to all fans who have had the tenacity to wait one day to see this version of ‘Justice League’.

Today it is more than a reality that the Snyder Cut is real, and despite the new rumors that Snyder projected his ‘Justice League’ cut to various studio executives, does not confirm any plan so that the film finally sees the light.

But with the next release of HBO Max, the application can be the springboard to make this a reality, now that studios need their streaming services more than ever because of what is happening in the world. It wouldn’t be such a crazy idea to promise all the fans that only in that streaming service could they find the long-awaited Snyder Cut.