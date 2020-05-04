For eleven years, Marvel fans fell in love with the iron man played by Robert Downey Jr. Since 2008 the first part of the Iron Man saga was launched and until with great pain he left as the greatest hero of all in Avergers: Endgame.

But it seems that it took fans more than usual to get over his death, and since then, There has been some sort of discussion about whether the beloved character will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The discussion presents on the one hand the fact that a resurrection would make Iron Man’s death less epic, and consequently the movie. So as much as you want to see it again on screen, you have to put up with it and leave things as they are. That is to say: perfect. But there are also others who are willing to sacrifice that to see it once again in Marvel movie. Because simply, who wouldn’t like it?

Until today there has been a lot of Reddit, a lot of blog and a lot of Twitter. But, How do Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo feel about Iron Man’s possible return to the MCU?

Well, they were asked during a recent interview on the Reel Blend podcast, and it turns out that they think it can happen, under one stipulation: “You have to deserve it.”

Anthony Russo explained: “I mean, look, we have always said this, and we believe that what is at stake has to be real, and if it is not, as the emotional investment of the audience at the moment and in the characters in the narrative, it’s just … it depends on whether they feel there is potential. That there is something to lose ”.

He continued: “So in all of our storytelling, even though in those Marvel movies much of the story was difficult, we wanted to be very committed to that idea. So to answer your question, I think it would be in the context of that. It depends on how it was brought back. It depends on the storytelling, but it certainly is something you should deserve. “

“It is certainly something that would surprise and surprise the public, so you can’t just bring it back. There would have to be a really compelling, innovative and unpredictable narrative event to find the way there to make it worthwhile. ”Anthony Russo finished.

Apparently they get it perfectly, as while many would like to see Iron Man return one day, it should really be worth something in narrative matters and not just to sell tickets.

