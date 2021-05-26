Could I go to jail? Marilyn Manson has an arrest warrant pending

New Hampshire police have an arrest warrant pending against him for allegedly spitting on a videographer in an incident that took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion back in August 2019.

The Guildford Police Department announced its intention to arrest the singer Tuesday night for two misdemeanors of assault.

Marilyn Manson’s acting and musical career is unraveling. (© GettyImages 163718278)

“Mr. Brian Warner [el verdadero nombre de Marilyn Manson], his agent and his legal team have long been aware of the existence of this arrest warrant and have made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges, “the police department explained in a statement.

The victim in question had been subcontracted by a local company to record a concert by the musician and was in the area of ​​the stage pit when the alleged attack took place.