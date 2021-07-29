Could have revealed that Atlantis will be in Black Panther 2

Share

One of the great unknowns of Black Panther 2 is if we will see Namor and the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, now from the filming photos arrive that could confirm it.

In Avengers: Endgame (2019) there is a moment while the heroes led by Black widow (Scarlett Johansson) they try to help everyone who Okoye (Danai Gurira) says since Wakanda they have detected some earthquakes under the sea. From that moment all the fans have expected that Atlantis Y Namor appear in Black panther 2. But as usual in Marvel studios the information is scarce and we can only know details that are leaking from the filming.

It has now been confirmed that the movie Black panther 2 you will have underwater scenes as they are filming in a large water tank.

Looks like we’re getting some underwater action for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dope. pic.twitter.com/V2TJNziCFG – Martin Luther Kang the Conqueror Jr #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) July 27, 2021

Which brings closer the possibility that we see Atlantis in the movie and we can see a great conflict between the two nations. But above all, the most interesting thing would be to be able to see Namor, a character who would start out as a villain and gradually become a hero. In fact, it is speculated that it will be played by Tenoch Huerta (Narcos).

How does Atlantis fit into this story?

Many fans of Marvel studios they will wonder why now we will see Atlantis in Black panther 2 and above all because it will conflict with Wakanda. The answer is probably the Vibranium, since the only part of the world where it exists is in the African country and the underwater kingdom of Namor maybe I want it. After the actor’s death Chadwick boseman, Marvel Studios decided that no other actor will replace him. Therefore, another character must be the new one. Black panther. This means that there will be a time during which Wakanda will have a power vacuum and can be harnessed by Atlantis to attack.

For now, there are not many details of Black panther 2, so we will have to wait for it to be released on July 8, 2022 to know if in the end Namor Y Atlantis they are an important part of the plot. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the movies of Marvel studios in the Disney Plus platform.

